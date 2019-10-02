Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CFO Todd E. Simpson Sells 15,000 Shares

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Todd E. Simpson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 28th, Todd E. Simpson sold 5,909 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $432,597.89.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Todd E. Simpson sold 12,500 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN traded down $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.54. 760,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,475. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.71 and a 12-month high of $88.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.24 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.99.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 36.94%. The firm had revenue of $218.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Seattle Genetics from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Seattle Genetics from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Seattle Genetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 1,726.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 664,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,955,000 after acquiring an additional 627,640 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 3,853.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 546,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,811,000 after acquiring an additional 532,497 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,026,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,068,000 after acquiring an additional 398,002 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,159,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,784,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,515,000 after acquiring an additional 278,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

