Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Given a $81.00 Price Target by Needham & Company LLC Analysts

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) received a $81.00 price objective from stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN traded down $1.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.54. The stock had a trading volume of 760,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,475. Seattle Genetics has a one year low of $50.71 and a one year high of $88.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.24 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.99.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 36.94% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $218.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 7,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $639,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,535 shares of company stock valued at $12,408,505 over the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Seattle Genetics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,231,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,042,300,000 after buying an additional 96,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Seattle Genetics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,393,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $650,116,000 after buying an additional 132,318 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Seattle Genetics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,203,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $674,089,000 after buying an additional 98,852 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Seattle Genetics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,203,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $567,764,000 after buying an additional 108,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Seattle Genetics by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,784,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,515,000 after buying an additional 278,792 shares during the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

