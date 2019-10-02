Secure Property Development & Invest (LON:SPDI) Trading Up 6.7%

Secure Property Development & Invest PLC (LON:SPDI) shares were up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10), approximately 50,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,715% from the average daily volume of 2,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.73.

About Secure Property Development & Invest (LON:SPDI)

SPDI is a London listed property company focused on Emerging Europe (Romania, Bulgaria, Greece, Serbia) with a growing portfolio of prime commercial properties let to blue chip clients on long leases, which generates high yields and offers significant potential for capital growth thanks to highly favourable macro and regional property market fundamentals.

