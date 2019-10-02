SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.50.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered SEI Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

In other news, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $305,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 671,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,986,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 19,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $1,147,623.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 587,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,172,775.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,222 shares of company stock worth $2,322,423. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 49,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 366,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,578,000 after buying an additional 35,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 9,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

SEIC traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.38. 12,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,159. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.55. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $42.27 and a 1-year high of $61.35.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $409.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.28 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 29.85%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.