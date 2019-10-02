SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) Receives $16.78 Average Target Price from Brokerages

SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.78.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEMG. UBS Group upped their price objective on SemGroup from $10.25 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on SemGroup from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered SemGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SemGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on SemGroup from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of SemGroup stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.09. 1,593,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,929. SemGroup has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $22.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $12.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.68 and a beta of 1.48.

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.25). SemGroup had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $674.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SemGroup will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Investor I. L.P. Buffalo sold 5,642,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $93,720,396.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SemGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SemGroup by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SemGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of SemGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $558,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SemGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About SemGroup

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Liquids, U.S. Gas, and Canada. The U.S. Liquids segment operates crude oil pipelines, truck transportation, storage, terminals, and marketing businesses; stores, blends, and transports refinery products and refinery feedstock through pipeline, barge, rail, truck, and ship; and operates a residual fuel oil storage terminal in the U.S.

