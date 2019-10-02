Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.23.

SQNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their price target on Sequans Communications from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of SQNS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.82. 35,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,282. The company has a market cap of $85.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.66. Sequans Communications has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. Sequans Communications had a negative return on equity of 5,057.55% and a negative net margin of 120.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sequans Communications will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sequans Communications stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,546 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sequans Communications worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 30.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

