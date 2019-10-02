SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Trading Down 2.4%

SGS Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) was down 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.86 and last traded at $23.87, approximately 796 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 17,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.47.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of SGS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.21.

SGS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

