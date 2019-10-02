Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.54

Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.54 and traded as low as $8.00. Shanta Gold shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 625,311 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.98 million and a P/E ratio of -13.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.12.

About Shanta Gold (LON:SHG)

Shanta Gold Limited is a gold producing company engaged in the investment in gold exploration and production in Tanzania. The Company is engaged in mining, processing, exploration and related activities. Its Tanzanian-based assets include New Luika Gold Mine, Singida, Songea and Lupa Goldfield exploration.

