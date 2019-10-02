Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of Shiseido Co. LTD. (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) traded up 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $81.30 and last traded at $80.59, 3,074 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 14,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.58.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSDOY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shiseido from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 52.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.91.

Shiseido Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSDOY)

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. It also produces and sells health and beauty foods, and over-the-counter drugs; and hair and beauty salon products, as well as fragrances and body care products. In addition, the company operates beauty salons and restaurants.

