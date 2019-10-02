Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Trading Down 6.9%

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) shares traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.81 and last traded at $15.85, 2,268,926 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 3% from the average session volume of 2,209,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.03.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.29.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.03 million, a PE ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 17.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.78%.

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos bought 4,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $56,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,039.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan M. Hilson bought 7,500 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.46 per share, for a total transaction of $108,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,016.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 65.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,119,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,008,000 after purchasing an additional 444,017 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 89.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 741,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 349,327 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the second quarter worth about $71,822,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,453,000 after purchasing an additional 243,959 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the second quarter worth about $3,886,000.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

See Also: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.