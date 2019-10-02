Silverway Price Up 18.2% This Week (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last week, Silverway has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. One Silverway token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00011863 BTC on exchanges including Coinsbit, BitMart and CoinLim. Silverway has a total market capitalization of $99.18 million and approximately $10.56 million worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,367.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $224.51 or 0.02685267 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001665 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00533477 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005268 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007850 BTC.

About Silverway

Silverway (CRYPTO:SLV) is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform. The official website for Silverway is silverway.io.

Buying and Selling Silverway

Silverway can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, BitMart and CoinLim. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silverway should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Silverway using one of the exchanges listed above.

