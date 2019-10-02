Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Simpson Manufacturing Company Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products and software solutions, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. “

SSD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sidoti cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of SSD stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $67.95. 95,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,945. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.39. Simpson Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $49.54 and a twelve month high of $72.45.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.71 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Ricardo M. Arevalo sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $85,046.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $83,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,435,000 after buying an additional 33,498 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $1,627,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,959,000 after buying an additional 112,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $1,939,000. 89.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

