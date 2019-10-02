Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the August 15th total of 4,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on SIX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.70.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $51.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.60. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $69.45.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 18.35% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $477.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.55%.

In related news, CFO Marshall Barber sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total value of $27,602.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 643 shares of company stock valued at $37,865. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

