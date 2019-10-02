SLC AGRICOLA S/S (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Shares Down 8.5%

Shares of SLC AGRICOLA S/S (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) fell 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.19 and last traded at $4.19, 51,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 220% from the average session volume of 15,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.52.

About SLC AGRICOLA S/S (OTCMKTS:SLCJY)

SLC Agrícola SA produces and sells agricultural products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agricultural Production and Land Portfolio. Its products include soybean, corn, and cotton, as well as other products, such as wheat, sunflower, sorghum, and sugarcane seeds. The company also focuses on acquiring and developing land for agriculture; and engages in the rental of own properties.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for SLC AGRICOLA S/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLC AGRICOLA S/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.