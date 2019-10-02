SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.366 per share by the business services provider on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This is a positive change from SMITHS GRP PLC/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMGZY opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. SMITHS GRP PLC/S has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $21.21.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SMITHS GRP PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SMITHS GRP PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

SMITHS GRP PLC/S Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

