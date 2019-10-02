SolGold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Shares Up 7%

SolGold plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) shot up 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29, 3,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 13,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SolGold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41.

SolGold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLGGF)

SolGold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Quito, Ecuador.

