SophiaTX Market Capitalization Reaches $1.09 Million (SPHTX)

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Over the last week, SophiaTX has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar. SophiaTX has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $34,977.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SophiaTX token can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, Bit-Z and Liquid.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SophiaTX Profile

SPHTX is a token. It launched on December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 356,371,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,877,003 tokens. SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject. The official website for SophiaTX is www.sophiatx.com.

SophiaTX Token Trading

SophiaTX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liquid, Kucoin, Bit-Z and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SophiaTX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SophiaTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

