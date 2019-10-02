Spectiv (SIG) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded down 19.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Spectiv has a total market capitalization of $103,284.00 and $187.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectiv token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Bancor Network, YoBit and HitBTC. Over the last week, Spectiv has traded 38.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00190448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.79 or 0.01015094 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00023457 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00090214 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Spectiv Profile

Spectiv’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 243,065,066 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spectiv is www.spectivvr.com.

Buying and Selling Spectiv

Spectiv can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, YoBit, HitBTC, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

