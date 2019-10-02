Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Achieves Market Cap of $2.93 Million

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $5,072.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001559 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Bisq.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007362 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00020395 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009935 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.88 or 0.02187132 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00015028 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000695 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002489 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io.

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, Bisq and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

