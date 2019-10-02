Spendcoin 1-Day Volume Tops $167,002.00 (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Spendcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and Token Store. Over the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Spendcoin has a market cap of $690,799.00 and approximately $167,002.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011990 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00189875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $85.03 or 0.01015508 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00023831 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00091035 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Spendcoin Token Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 484,864,391 tokens. Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend. The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Spendcoin Token Trading

Spendcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

