Sphere (SPHR) Reaches One Day Volume of $4.00

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One Sphere coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. Sphere has a total market cap of $260,435.00 and $4.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sphere has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029755 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00072288 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001981 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00130977 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 58.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001406 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 148.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004719 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,261.20 or 0.99743978 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Sphere Coin Profile

SPHR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR.

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

