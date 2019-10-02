St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,044.47

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,044.47 and traded as high as $947.28. St. James’s Place shares last traded at $914.40, with a volume of 1,922,215 shares.

STJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 980 ($12.81) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,194 ($15.60) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,131.80 ($14.79).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 952.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,044.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.22, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion and a PE ratio of 32.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of GBX 18.49 ($0.24) per share. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. St. James’s Place’s payout ratio is currently 1.72%.

About St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

