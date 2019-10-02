St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,098.50 ($14.35).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on St. James’s Place in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,194 ($15.60) target price for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 980 ($12.81) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

STJ stock traded down GBX 41.50 ($0.54) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 912.10 ($11.92). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,922,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,000. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of GBX 903.20 ($11.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,155 ($15.09). The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 952.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,044.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.22, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a GBX 18.49 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.72%.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

