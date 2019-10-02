Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,246 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 977.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,923,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $664,219,000 after buying an additional 7,188,139 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 18.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,382,380 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,457,167,000 after buying an additional 2,706,533 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 87.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,538,794 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $407,725,000 after buying an additional 2,576,900 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 166.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,901,446 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $327,058,000 after buying an additional 2,436,385 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 162.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,327,726 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $278,964,000 after buying an additional 2,058,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.86. 2,654,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,489,624. The firm has a market cap of $105.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.56. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $54.71 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.44.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $191,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,904.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $947,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,697,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,794 shares of company stock worth $12,846,450 over the last three months. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen set a $93.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.65 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.10.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.