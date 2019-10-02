Stars Group (TSE:TSGI) Trading 33.7% Higher

Stars Group Inc (TSE:TSGI)’s stock price traded up 33.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$27.50 and last traded at C$27.07, 1,476,869 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 190% from the average session volume of 510,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Stars Group from C$42.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Stars Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Desjardins raised shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Stars Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$20.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 853.23.

Stars Group Company Profile (TSE:TSGI)

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

