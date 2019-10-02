Startcoin (START) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $112.00

Startcoin (CURRENCY:START) traded up 55.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last week, Startcoin has traded 57.1% higher against the US dollar. One Startcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Bittylicious and Cryptopia. Startcoin has a total market cap of $245,076.00 and approximately $112.00 worth of Startcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007000 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Startcoin

START is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Startcoin’s total supply is 70,782,220 coins and its circulating supply is 45,079,785 coins. Startcoin’s official Twitter account is @start_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Startcoin is startcoin.org.

Startcoin Coin Trading

Startcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittylicious. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Startcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Startcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Startcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

