StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It invests in community banks located throughout the United States. The Company’s primary investment objective is to provide stockholders with current income, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation, through preferred equity, subordinated debt and common equity investments predominantly in U.S. domiciled community banks. StoneCastle Financial Corp. is based in United States. “

Get StoneCastle Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BANX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,304. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.75. The firm has a market cap of $144.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.42. StoneCastle Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.52.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $4.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that StoneCastle Financial will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial during the second quarter worth $41,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial during the first quarter worth $1,175,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 138,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 284,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. 26.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StoneCastle Financial (BANX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCastle Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCastle Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.