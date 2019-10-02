Strategic Environmental & Energy Res (OTCMKTS:SENR) Shares Down 7.1%

Strategic Environmental & Energy Res Inc (OTCMKTS:SENR) shares fell 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.07 and last traded at $0.07, 55,571 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 283% from the average session volume of 14,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Res (OTCMKTS:SENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Res Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SENR)

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clean-technologies, waste management innovations, and related services to companies primarily in the oil and gas, refining, landfill, food, beverage and agriculture, and renewable fuel industries in the United States and internationally.

