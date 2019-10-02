Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., a publicly traded Delaware limited partnership is engaged, through subsidiaries, in the retail and wholesale marketing of propane and related appliances and services. The Partnership believes it is the third largest retail marketer of propane in the United States, Suburban Propane Partners serves active residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural customers from customer service centers in over 40 states. The Partnership’s operations are concentrated in the east and west coast regions of the United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

SPH traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,983. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.37. Suburban Propane Partners has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $214.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.76 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 5.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 4,371.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,668,000. 31.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

