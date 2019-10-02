SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR) Stock Price Down 11.8%

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp (CVE:SUGR) shares fell 11.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, 521,843 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,753,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a market cap of $32.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.13.

SugarBud Craft Growers Company Profile (CVE:SUGR)

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and production of cannabis in Canada. The company was formerly known as Relentless Resources Ltd. and changed its name to SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. in October 2018. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for SugarBud Craft Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SugarBud Craft Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.