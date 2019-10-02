SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry. It offers monocrystalline ingots, polished wafers, annealed wafers, epitaxial wafers, junction isolated wafers, silicon-on-insulator wafers, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Asia and Europe. Sumco Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

SUOPY has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of SUOPY remained flat at $$27.42 during midday trading on Wednesday. SUMCO CORP/ADR has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $30.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 2.23.

