Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000,657 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 117,682 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.57% of Summit Materials worth $77,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,333,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,919,000 after purchasing an additional 39,750 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,831,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,252,000 after acquiring an additional 730,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,663,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,520,000 after acquiring an additional 97,208 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,879,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,439,000 after acquiring an additional 362,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,094,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,814,000 after acquiring an additional 391,037 shares during the last quarter.

SUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $18.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Shares of SUM stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $21.42. 2,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,803. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 144.00 and a beta of 2.16. Summit Materials Inc has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $23.10.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $600.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.06 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

