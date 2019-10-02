SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SunOpta Inc. is an operator of high-growth ethical businesses, focusing on integrated business models in the natural and organic food, supplements and health and beauty markets. The Company has three business units: the SunOpta Food Group, which specializes in sourcing, processing and distribution of natural and organic food products integrated from seed through packaged products; the Opta Minerals Group, a producer, distributor, and recycler of environmentally friendly industrial materials; and the SunOpta BioProcess Group which engineers and markets proprietary steam explosion technology systems for the pulp, bio-fuel and food processing industries. Each of these business units has proprietary products and services that give it a solid competitive advantage in its sector. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SunOpta and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of STKL stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,835. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.17. SunOpta has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.75.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.40 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SunOpta news, Director Richard Dean Hollis purchased 75,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $156,748.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 334,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,300.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Duchscher purchased 19,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $43,061.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 66,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,726.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 294,670 shares of company stock valued at $639,810 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STKL. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP lifted its position in SunOpta by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 8,425,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,708 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,360,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after buying an additional 705,865 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,534,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 232.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 347,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,007,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

