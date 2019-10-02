Super Retail Group (ASX:SUL) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.72

Super Retail Group Ltd (ASX:SUL) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.72 and traded as low as $9.70. Super Retail Group shares last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 757,588 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.07, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$9.44 and a 200 day moving average price of A$8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. Super Retail Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.53%.

About Super Retail Group (ASX:SUL)

Super Retail Group Limited operates as a retailer of auto, outdoor, and sports products in Australia, New Zealand, and China. The company offers automotive parts and accessories, handyman items, and tools and equipment to marine and motorbike products, including batteries, car care products, exterior accessories, hand and power tools, in-car navigation systems, in-car stereo equipment, lighting and electrical products, oils, filters and additives, outdoor equipment and accessories, seat covers and interior accessories, spare parts, paints and panels, and performance products.

