Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys New Position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.31% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $692,000. H D Vest Advisory Services lifted its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 331,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,775,000 after acquiring an additional 178,026 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 148,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after acquiring an additional 59,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

NYSEARCA HMOP traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $41.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,312. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $39.08 and a twelve month high of $44.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.51.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.0865 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF’s previous — dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

