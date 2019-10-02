Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys Shares of 18,865 Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 18,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.45. 7,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,961. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.12. Central Garden & Pet Co has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $36.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average of $24.95.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $706.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.17 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

