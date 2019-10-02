Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $477,000 Stake in Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF (NYSEARCA:NGE)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF (NYSEARCA:NGE) by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,365 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 1.28% of Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGE. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 176,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NGE traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.40. 2,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,151. Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.88.

