Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $502,000 Stock Position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC) by 87.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,579 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MINC. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MINC remained flat at $$48.52 on Tuesday. 2,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,582. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.32. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.65 and a 1 year high of $48.71.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%.

