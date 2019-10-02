Susquehanna International Group LLP Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM) by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 765.8% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 277.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 19,132 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF in the second quarter valued at about $672,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 71,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of MMTM stock traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $128.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.29 and a 200 day moving average of $126.98. SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $132.75.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.5242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%.

