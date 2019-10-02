Susquehanna International Group LLP Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) by 16.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 102.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period.

XTN traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.81. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,321. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $67.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1564 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

