Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases Shares of 19,683 Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $588,000.

Get Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF alerts:

BATS:IMOM traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.35. The company had a trading volume of 393 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.83. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $33.06.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.1091 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.