Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 10,781 Shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT)

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,781 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.47% of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 859.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $494,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARGT traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.63. 1,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,088. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.13.

