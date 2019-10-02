Swarm (SWM) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,612.00

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Swarm token can currently be purchased for about $0.0459 or 0.00000554 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and YoBit. Over the last week, Swarm has traded 38.6% higher against the US dollar. Swarm has a market capitalization of $3.61 million and approximately $3,612.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Swarm

Swarm’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,654,618 tokens. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. Swarm’s official website is www.swarm.fund. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

