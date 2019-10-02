Swipe (SXP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $12.80 Million

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 2nd. During the last week, Swipe has traded up 40.6% against the U.S. dollar. Swipe has a market capitalization of $87.65 million and $12.80 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe token can now be bought for about $1.46 or 0.00017640 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and P2PB2B.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012162 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00190552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.99 or 0.01016442 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00023281 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00090106 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swipe Token Profile

Swipe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,135,911 tokens. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token.

Buying and Selling Swipe

Swipe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

