Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Given a $145.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC set a $145.00 target price on Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Synopsys from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Synopsys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Synopsys from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.64.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $2.62 on Monday, hitting $133.37. The stock had a trading volume of 774,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,465. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.47. Synopsys has a one year low of $79.14 and a one year high of $146.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 4,578 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $627,826.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,364,778.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total value of $1,374,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 16,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,094.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,589 shares of company stock valued at $3,158,514 over the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Synopsys by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 920,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,966,000 after buying an additional 11,426 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 16.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 10.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 300.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 37.0% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 330,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,023,000 after purchasing an additional 89,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.