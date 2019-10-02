TaaS (TAAS) Price Reaches $0.86 on Exchanges

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded up 21.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last seven days, TaaS has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. TaaS has a market capitalization of $7.00 million and approximately $680.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TaaS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00010276 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Liqui, HitBTC and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00190181 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.36 or 0.01008906 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00023935 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00090926 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TaaS

TaaS’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TaaS

TaaS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange, Liqui and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

