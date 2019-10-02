TCASH (TCASH) Trading Down 16.1% Over Last Week

TCASH (CURRENCY:TCASH) traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. TCASH has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $12,233.00 worth of TCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TCASH token can currently be purchased for $0.0748 or 0.00000902 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. In the last week, TCASH has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006357 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 42.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000092 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000474 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 46% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TCASH Profile

TCASH (CRYPTO:TCASH) is a token. TCASH’s total supply is 88,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,200,000 tokens. The Reddit community for TCASH is /r/EtherFlyerExchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TCASH’s official website is www.etherflyer.com/index.html. TCASH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TCASH is medium.com/@etherflyer.

TCASH Token Trading

TCASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TCASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

