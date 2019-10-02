Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.42% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

Get Teekay Lng Partners alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TGP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

TGP traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.11. The stock had a trading volume of 239,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,333. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.49. Teekay Lng Partners has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.60.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.70 million. Teekay Lng Partners had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 7.14%. Teekay Lng Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teekay Lng Partners will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 109.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 16.7% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 101.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Teekay Lng Partners by 32.1% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 20,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teekay Lng Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teekay Lng Partners (TGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Lng Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Lng Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.