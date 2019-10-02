Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Trading Down 1.9%

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) shares fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.93 and last traded at $16.94, 1,792 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 126,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.27.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THQ. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 1,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 23,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:THQ)

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

