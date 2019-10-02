Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.03 and last traded at $13.06, 1,197 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 120,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.89.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.1167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.4%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the period.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Company Profile (NYSE:THW)

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

